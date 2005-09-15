Thread: New patch some new bugs??

Results 1 to 3 of 3

New patch some new bugs??

    Disneyflyer
    New patch some new bugs??

    Any of you had a similar situation?

    Rolling down runway 9 at KSAN and lost the #1 engine at 120kts. Stopped aircraft before slamming into the parking garage (actually on the runway). Couldnt get it started again.

    Reset the sim and started over and took off ok, but about 100nm out of KPHX, I lost the #1 MFD. No big deal, just threw the FO out the window and flew on from the right seat.

    Today, I was flying in the King Air out of KPHX and lost all the screens on the MFD. Nothing worked.

    I know I didnt have realism systems failures set up before the patch and am wondering if something is buggy about it.
    Seems really odd that that would happen on 2 different days in 2 different aircraft.
    Kapitan
    Default

    If the Airbus is the first case
    for the number 1 engine you likely had no fuel in the center tank
    I read this on the MSFS forum, it is a bug that engine shoukdnt stop if there is fuel in the wing tanks but apparently in the meantime you must make sure the center tank has fuel, more than 7,000 so it read
    Kapitan
    Default

    For the King Air just switch the Master Avionics Off and then back on
