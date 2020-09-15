Thread: What do I need to play MSFS 2020?

Hey,
I’ve owned and used FS2002, and FSX Deluxe and loved them both. Then life happened and I threw away all my software and joystick. I recently got an e-mail from Flightsim.com talking about MSFS 2020 and how great it is. I watched some demos and decided that maybe I wanted to fly again.
I’m not a “gamer”, in fact, I don’t know about most of the computer games available these days. My old computer worked fine for FSX, but eventually died. Since the videos and demos seemed to work on my existing computer, I decided that my existing could be fine for MSFS 2020. I also realized that I may have to change some hardware.
So I bought standard MSFS 2020 from Amazon and went through over 4 hours of installation, including a huge language pack. Now I get a message that MSFS 2020 won’t run on my computer due to hardware shortcomings. The problem is it won’t tell what I need to change.
I have an HP Pavilion 23 with a Radeon HD 8550D processor, AMD A8 6500T video card, a one half terra byte hard drive, and eight gigabytes of ram. I am running Windows 10 Home edition version 2004 dated 8/15/2020 and build number 19041.508.
I can’t find MSFS 2020 on my computer, it won’t run and I don’t know what to do. Please help!
