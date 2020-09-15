Thread: What do I need to play MSFS 2020?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Hey,
    I’ve owned and used FS2002, and FSX Deluxe and loved them both. Then life happened and I threw away all my software and joystick. I recently got an e-mail from Flightsim.com talking about MSFS 2020 and how great it is. I watched some demos and decided that maybe I wanted to fly again.

    I’m not a “gamer”, in fact, I don’t know about most of the computer games available these days. My old computer worked fine for FSX, but eventually died. Since the videos and demos seemed to work on my existing computer, I decided that my existing could be fine for MSFS 2020. I also realized that I may have to change some hardware.

    So I bought standard MSFS 2020 from Amazon and went through over 4 hours of installation, including a huge language pack. Now I get a message that MSFS 2020 won’t run on my computer due to hardware shortcomings. The problem is it won’t tell what I need to change.
    I have an HP Pavilion 23 with a Radeon HD 8550D processor, AMD A8 6500T video card, a one half terra byte hard drive, and eight gigabytes of ram. I am running Windows 10 Home edition version 2004 dated 8/15/2020 and build number 19041.508.

    I can’t find MSFS 2020 on my computer, it won’t run and I don’t know what to do. Please help!
    First, your going to need a dumpster. You would have to upgrade too many items and the proprietary architecture of that system is too limited.
    First, your going to need a dumpster. You would have to upgrade too many items and the proprietary architecture of that system is too limited.
    While the system you describe is a perfectly adequate business computer, which will run spreadsheets and word processors and photo and slide apps, it is much too weak for this program. The A8 (or even the more powerful A10) is way below the minimum AMD processor needed, a Ryzen 5. Even with the Ryzen 5, you would be very disappointed at the performance. This program really needs a Ryzen 7 or Intel I5 8500 to perform acceptably for most expectations. You need a solid state drive instead of a hard drive. You really need 16 GB of ram. The video card you need is way way beyond what you have. In order to run the sim at reasonable performance, you will likely need about $1,000 in a new computer. If you want to run a 1440p monitor, you will need to spend about $1,600.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
