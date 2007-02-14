I'm debating going to a non widescreen monitor for FS9. Anyone using FS9 this way?

Going to have to wait weeks for a CPU to arrive for my Win 7 machine before I start a new fresh install of FS9. In the meantime, I'm trying to finalize how I will have my FS9 set up permanently.

I posted a pic of my flight sim set up for FS9 as it was back in 2004 in the MSFS forum. I'll post it here again.
Looking at this pic, I'm almost thinking I would like to go back to this monitor set up.