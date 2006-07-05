Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Historic Jet Liners Group

  1. Today, 05:23 PM #1
    casey jones
    casey jones is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    78

    Default Historic Jet Liners Group

    I will try and be as short and effective as possible. Is anyone here a member of HJG? Today,
    I registered with HJG the site is so complicated as to trying to get help for a paint question
    I gave up after trying to find a portal that would take me where someone could allow my
    question to be registered and resolved. I back here in hope that someone maybe a member
    HJG and can help me. The 707-120V7 has a paint for 707-121 Boeing Airplane Company
    Texture. I have attemped to use this paint it will not work no matter how many times I
    have done it over and over. In my opinon This texture will not work. HJG does a find job
    and I love their work but trying to get through someone for me is impossible. There is
    so many portals and I click on one for the forum it says cannot posts, [I] am a registered
    User. I have no where else to go for help.

    Casey
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:09 PM #2
    simtech95209
    simtech95209 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    KMOD
    Posts
    92

    Default

    Casey, not sure what link you're using but their download site is not the same as the "discussion" one. I always use this one to sign into and can post a question in any forum. You perhaps would use the Boeing one.. https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com

    If you're registered, sign in is in the upper right hand corner..Super people there. I'm sure they will be able to help you sort that livery out.. Let us know how it worked out...blue skies...Terry
    Last edited by simtech95209; Today at 07:11 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Historic Jetliners Group 2006 .... 2ND WEBSITE UPDATE/NEW RELEASES
    By Mark C in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-07-2006, 08:15 PM
  2. Historic Jetliners Group .... UNFOLDED !
    By Mark C in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-07-2006, 10:53 AM
  3. 707 Historic jetliner group
    By low yong chai in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-13-2005, 09:52 PM
  4. ADS JET LINERS
    By UAFORLO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 12-12-2003, 01:17 PM
  5. THANKS HISTORIC JET LINERS
    By pkimberling in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-17-2003, 11:51 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules