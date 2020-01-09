Thread: Still Trying to return the Green King Air to Jan

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Still Trying to return the Green King Air to Jan

    Default Still Trying to return the Green King Air to Jan

    As some of you remember, Jan Peerhoven was kind enough to lend me a King Air some months back. It has been very handy to use and I've flown it over several parts of the world. And of course I've always appreciated his loan!

    Sadly Jan seems to be off his medicine yet again!! He has even gone so far as to accuse me of stealing the plane he loaned me!!

    So being the loyal friend, maybe only friend, he has, I returning it as fast as I can. Not having a lot of excess cash or getting a Jan credit card number to buy fuel, I started in South America a few months back. I've crossed much of the Eastern US, hit Newfoundland, etc. as the charters and fuel bills allow.

    In the last few posts I've traveled across parts of Ireland and the UK, going here and there as the charter business allows.

    In this post we're heading out for a trip bringing a couple from the Isle of Wight back to Southampton where they can catch a larger plane to carry them and some furniture they bought nearby, home to Sweden. So I'm stuck here in Southampton. Not that it's a bad place to be stuck. Except I wish it was during the Boat Show here. I've been before and it is fabulous!! When I can find another hop taking me further East, I'll post it as well.

    Please enjoy the shots, including a couple or so on the Reply. And if you know anyone needing a small aircraft hop from the UK towards anywhere in Western Europe, especially Holland, please tell them I'll meet them where they are!!

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 IOW Tower View.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 230.8 KB  ID: 221978

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 On the Duty.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 222.9 KB  ID: 221979

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 QMII Approaching Southampton Docks!.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 271.0 KB  ID: 221980

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Lining up for approach to 20 at Southampton.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 256.9 KB  ID: 221981

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Tower view of approach.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 226.9 KB  ID: 221982

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Approach.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 328.8 KB  ID: 221983

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Short Final over the train sheds.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 298.4 KB  ID: 221984

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Tower View Reverse Taxi.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 230.5 KB  ID: 221985

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Tail View Reverse Taxi.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 266.6 KB  ID: 221986

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Turning to Taxiway.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 262.7 KB  ID: 221987

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Tailview Taxiway.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 249.7 KB  ID: 221988
    Default

    Southampton Continued

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 Towerview Waitng our Turn.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 240.9 KB  ID: 221989

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Tower View Taxi to Park.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 312.1 KB  ID: 221990

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Tqxi to Spot.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 343.4 KB  ID: 221991

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Parked at Southampton.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 329.5 KB  ID: 221992

    As I said, I'm here in Southampton now. But I'm open to flying pretty much anywhere that will get me closer to returning Jan's plane. As senile, etc. as he seems to be getting, he might not even recognize it when I bring it back! But being a friend, probably his only one, I'm doing my part.

    Michael
    Default

    Cool story and picture narrative!
