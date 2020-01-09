Thread: Still Trying to return the Green King Air to Jan

Still Trying to return the Green King Air to Jan
As some of you remember, Jan Peerhoven was kind enough to lend me a King Air some months back. It has been very handy to use and I've flown it over several parts of the world. And of course I've always appreciated his loan!
Sadly Jan seems to be off his medicine yet again!! He has even gone so far as to accuse me of stealing the plane he loaned me!!
So being the loyal friend, maybe only friend, he has, I returning it as fast as I can. Not having a lot of excess cash or getting a Jan credit card number to buy fuel, I started in South America a few months back. I've crossed much of the Eastern US, hit Newfoundland, etc. as the charters and fuel bills allow.
In the last few posts I've traveled across parts of Ireland and the UK, going here and there as the charter business allows.
In this post we're heading out for a trip bringing a couple from the Isle of Wight back to Southampton where they can catch a larger plane to carry them and some furniture they bought nearby, home to Sweden. So I'm stuck here in Southampton. Not that it's a bad place to be stuck. Except I wish it was during the Boat Show here. I've been before and it is fabulous!! When I can find another hop taking me further East, I'll post it as well.
Please enjoy the shots, including a couple or so on the Reply. And if you know anyone needing a small aircraft hop from the UK towards anywhere in Western Europe, especially Holland, please tell them I'll meet them where they are!!
Michael
