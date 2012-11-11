Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: King Air

    Default King Air

    Bonjour All!

    Hope everyone is doing well.

    Does anyone know how to turn on the cabin and cockpit lights in this bloody aircraft (Beech King Air)?

    Thanks
    K
    Default

    Press Ctrl+8 to zoom to the Overhead panel, they're hiding up there.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
