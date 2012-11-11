Thread: King Air

Bonjour All!
Hope everyone is doing well.
Does anyone know how to turn on the cabin and cockpit lights in this bloody aircraft (Beech King Air)?
Thanks
K
Press Ctrl+8 to zoom to the Overhead panel, they're hiding up there.
