Thread: About Control in different Planes

In the sim there are different planes.
When you get used to one and move to another, that requires different trim or pressure in manual flying, we tend to think the model is jerky or broken.
I chose the Citation and noticed my inputs in the yoke although small were puting VS up or down.
No! I want it to fly straight and level without touching the yoke
So I started trimming, one click, two, three, four down, until it final stood still at VS zero
Sometimes you need to trim and trim until the plane responds smoothly
Someone in the other forum said these jets, apart from the Airbus, and the Cessnas in GA, the rest are far from ready. I agree.
But while we wait for improvements this advice helps. Trim it until it doesnt move from level flight
