Thread: Rimini to Florence: part 1

Leaving Miramare airport west across the Most Serene Republic of San Marino (not Dan Marino).
San Marino is entirely within Italy and is just 61 km² with a population of roughly 33,000.
It is actually one of the weathiest countries in Europe per capita with a GDP of 1.5 billion.
This sceney does not show the three medieval towers guarding the high points along the crest.
However it is a fair representation of the area. The rest is scenery on the way to Florence.
Part 2 will be along soon. -- Bob
Bookmarks