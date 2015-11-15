Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Rimini to Florence: part 1

  Today, 02:40 PM #1
    azzaro
    Default Rimini to Florence: part 1

    Leaving Miramare airport west across the Most Serene Republic of San Marino (not Dan Marino).
    San Marino is entirely within Italy and is just 61 km² with a population of roughly 33,000.
    It is actually one of the weathiest countries in Europe per capita with a GDP of 1.5 billion.
    This sceney does not show the three medieval towers guarding the high points along the crest.
    However it is a fair representation of the area. The rest is scenery on the way to Florence.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (1).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 473.4 KB  ID: 221964

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (2).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 472.8 KB  ID: 221965

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (3).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 487.4 KB  ID: 221966

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (4).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 485.3 KB  ID: 221967

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (5).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 393.4 KB  ID: 221968

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (6).jpg  Views: 9  Size: 481.2 KB  ID: 221969

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (7).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 485.8 KB  ID: 221970

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (8).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 477.3 KB  ID: 221971

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (9).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 470.5 KB  ID: 221972

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (10).jpg  Views: 7  Size: 478.3 KB  ID: 221973

    Click image for larger version.  Name: San Marino (11).jpg  Views: 8  Size: 477.8 KB  ID: 221974

    Part 2 will be along soon. -- Bob


  Today, 03:48 PM #2
    plainsman
    Default

    Nice shots! I particularly like the 6th one down, with the lava flow.
  Today, 04:04 PM #3
    azzaro
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by plainsman View Post
    Nice shots! I particularly like the 6th one down, with the lava flow.
    I'm pretty sure it's a rock slide but, yeah, I thought it was cool too. You never know what you're going to see in this sim.
    Thanks. -- Bob
  Today, 04:40 PM #4
    Default

    Impressive scenery and photo shoot!
  Today, 04:42 PM #5
    Rupert
    Default

    Nice shots Bob. Very pretty!

    But I'm not surprised the towers are missing. I've read in the AOPA online newsletter that the new sim omits a lot of towers or obstructions and is therefore not considered as accurate for RW sim practice as some others.

    Michael
