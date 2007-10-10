Thread: An easy tip on Performance

This tiny corner of the monitor is the most important part of your computer for related performance issues
Clicking with the mouse it shows you which programs are running (thus eating ram, cpu and gpu
I know this for the last 20 years but there are still people who dont know
As you can ser I only have 3 icons
one is the USB drive (meaning is ready to use)
the other is the Nvidia settings control panel
a third one is the Audio HD driver but thats not necessary either so I can close it also
If you have more programs there, specially antivirus, Vpn or any other program, your i7 maybe performing like an i3 or i5 so you waste money in a top cpu but by letting other programs eat resources you have actually a weak cpu that will render less fps
Other programs or windows services also eat resources and can be seen in ctrl-alt-del processes but thats trickier
