Thread: Say what you will about FS20 - I am VERY impressed

    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is offline Junior Member
    I took two flights this morning in my little C152X - One off a listed tiny grass strip airport in the middle of peaceful Amish Country in N/E Indiana to fly over my brother's home, the other off a listed tiny grass strip airport in the N/E Illinois Chain O Lakes region to overfly my son's new lake home on Pistakee Lake.

    Took some screen shots that 'looked like' they were taken from my cell phone in a real C152. Positively stunning recreations.

    The plane flew and reacted to the ground terrain quite realistically IMHO both in sound and in handling characteristics.

    Also IMHO light years ahead of my FSX-SE sim.
    pugilist2's Avatar
    pugilist2
    pugilist2 is offline Member
    I absolutely agree! Once more third-party scenery and aircraft are available, I do not see myself purchasing anything else for X plane or P3D.
