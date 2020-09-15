Good evening,
I purchased MSFS 2020 DeLuxe version from Steam, as previously FSX.
I am very disappointed that in the face of having the most complete and expensive version, among others I have the whole Caribbean area
empty, without airports which theoretically should be there by default !!!
In fact I have seen videos on you tube where you fly over Havana, etc., etc.
from what I hear around I think I'm not the only one with these problems, of missing and not found airports.
Can you explain to me why?
Settings, BingMaps, or other.
Thank you
F. Valenza