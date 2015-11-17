Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Can't steer, What happen

  1. Today, 12:12 PM #1
    Legoman52's Avatar
    Legoman52
    Legoman52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    17

    Default Can't steer, What happen

    Tried Barron and Cessna 172, can't steer on the taxi or anywhere on airport. Just goes straight.
    Went through calibration and everything checks out. Saitek pro.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:37 PM #2
    Legoman52's Avatar
    Legoman52
    Legoman52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    17

    Default

    I Re-booted, changed airports and aircraft. Don't have rudder pedals, so that's not it. Just lost all steering. I can see the ailerons are working but not the rudder, looked everywhere for these setting.
    Upgraded to 11.5, and enabled Vulcan, but I flown since then. I'm lost. If I reinstall the 11.41 where do I find the 11.5 update file?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:53 PM #3
    Legoman52's Avatar
    Legoman52
    Legoman52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    17

    Default

    Sorry to bother . Found the problem, somehow I had the yoke on the wrong assignment, I feel like a jerk, knee jerking the way I did. Carry on.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Can't steer the Hurricane; tail wheel locked.
    By JonBuck in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 11-17-2015, 01:44 AM
  2. Can someone steer me to a good instructional for overclocking to better run FSX?
    By Goatman24 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 04-12-2012, 06:47 PM
  3. FlightSim YOKE - how do I steer?
    By pomak249 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-07-2003, 09:33 AM
  4. how to steer in real plane?
    By Pigeon in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-29-2002, 02:54 PM
  5. How to make the plane steer sharper?
    By me4246 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-17-2002, 11:48 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules