Thread: Nvidia 456.38 is out

update your drivers!
and a new MSFS partnership video with Textron is out
https://youtu.be/wdsjwig9PKQ
To my understanding its geared towards the new 30 series cards that supposedly were just released but no one other than robots were able to buy.
Gaming Technology
Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20-series
GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background
5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors
I am definately uploading
my monitor is GSync/Freesync
Shadowplay for recording flights improved
In game performance monitor improvements for all Geforce series
