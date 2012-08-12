Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Nvidia 456.38 is out

  1. Today, 12:10 PM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,858
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default Nvidia 456.38 is out

    update your drivers!
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:27 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,858
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    and a new MSFS partnership video with Textron is out

    https://youtu.be/wdsjwig9PKQ
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:40 PM #3
    natman1965
    natman1965 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    5

    Default

    To my understanding its geared towards the new 30 series cards that supposedly were just released but no one other than robots were able to buy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:21 PM #4
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,858
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Gaming Technology
    Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
    GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20-series
    GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
    ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
    NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background
    5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

    I am definately uploading
    my monitor is GSync/Freesync
    Shadowplay for recording flights improved
    In game performance monitor improvements for all Geforce series
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VSKYLABS 'Little Lightning' - an ultralight P-38, home built P-38 aircraft
    By JetManHuss in forum News, Pre-Releases & Releases
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-22-2015, 09:11 AM
  2. World tour 2012 leg 456 (Birmingham Int. - Austin-Bergstrom Int.)
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-08-2012, 02:34 AM
  3. New Nvidia Drivers 190.38
    By Flying papab in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 07-24-2009, 10:15 AM
  4. CYXU-CYWG WJA221 Flt 456
    By darrenvox in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-24-2008, 06:12 PM
  5. What is the Difference Between FSX 38 m mesh and FS9 38 m mesh
    By btwallis in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-04-2006, 11:47 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules