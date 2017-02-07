Thread: Is There a Way to Open a Saved Flight -- Directly?

Sounds silly, I know. But the Welcome screen has no ESC option! As far as I can tell, the only way to open a saved flight is to create a new one and load it; only then does the sim give you an ESC option, so you can search for and load the flight you wanted to begin with.
It takes me about 5 minutes from boot-up to flight, and the extra step takes another three minutes.
Am I missing something? Or are the people who designed this thing really that obtuse?
BTW, in both FSX and P3D the opening screen had a "Load" tab, permitting you to go straight to any saved scenario. Given that this bright idea has been in MS FlightSim for at least 20 years, I have to wonder what kind of perverse mind would decide to eliminate it in the new product. But, as I say, I may be missing something.
Mac6737
