Thread: Is There a Way to Open a Saved Flight -- Directly?

Is There a Way to Open a Saved Flight -- Directly?

    Mac6737
    Is There a Way to Open a Saved Flight -- Directly?

    Sounds silly, I know. But the Welcome screen has no ESC option! As far as I can tell, the only way to open a saved flight is to create a new one and load it; only then does the sim give you an ESC option, so you can search for and load the flight you wanted to begin with.

    It takes me about 5 minutes from boot-up to flight, and the extra step takes another three minutes.

    Am I missing something? Or are the people who designed this thing really that obtuse?

    BTW, in both FSX and P3D the opening screen had a "Load" tab, permitting you to go straight to any saved scenario. Given that this bright idea has been in MS FlightSim for at least 20 years, I have to wonder what kind of perverse mind would decide to eliminate it in the new product. But, as I say, I may be missing something.

    Mac6737
    tiger1962
    Mac, yes you're missing pressing the spacebar in the world map screen which is for Load OR Save flightplan.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    g7rta
    When you launch the sim and it’s on the start page.. (with no option to load a flightJ
    simply press the world map and the option to load appears


    Edit: you beat me to it Tim

