Red bid TD2 Flight simulator with glass panel, optional TD1 pedals, TD table, Redbird Corvus, Redbird GIFT private instrument kit, Redbird Cygnus Pro Wireless, Redbird Aviation Headset Connect. FAA certified to log flight hours and approaches. Invested close to $11,000.

Used for less than 5 hours. Bought it last month. Selling because I am moving to a new smaller house.

asking price $9000. Price negotiable.

email: [email protected]