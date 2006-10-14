Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: How Much Would Going to 32 megs of RAM Help?

  Today, 11:13 AM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    177

    Question How Much Would Going to 32 megs of RAM Help?

    I'm in week 3 of MSFS2020, with mixed results, but not many CTDs. I have most sliders at default, and usually I have my texture resolution at High.

    I am loath to replace my PC, which is 2 years old. So, would doubling my RAM make an appreciable difference?

    Mac6737

    i7-8700 3.7 GHz
    GeForce GTX 1070 Ti; 8GB onboard
    AORUS Z370 Gaming 5 LGA 1151 ATX motherboard
    16GB RAM
    2 TB hard drive
    27” MSI gaming monitor, set at 2560 x 1440
  Today, 11:38 AM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,858
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Im no expert, sure someone will habve better info

    i change mine from 8 to 16 before installing the sim.
    but i think little will change between 16 and 32. Ram is useful for aplications within windows, switching apps etc

    MSFS is dependent on CPU power and GPU vram
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 11:41 AM #3
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    271

    Default

    When you are flying in a dense area in MSFS, do Windows key "G", and see what is maxing out, ram, CPU or GPU

    I doubled my RAM to 32 and it has helped a little, I was using 80-85% of RAM, now I am at 50%. Worth getting?? debatable
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
  Today, 11:55 AM #4
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,078

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by davidc2 View Post
    When you are flying in a dense area in MSFS, do Windows key "G", and see what is maxing out, ram, CPU or GPU
    Very good advice David. MSFS set itself to Medium graphics on first install, and I've left it there. I have 16mb RAM and the the XBox Game Bar performance window tells me that the RAM usage is generally 54%.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
