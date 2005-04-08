Thread: CFI compares MSFS to X-Plane 11

I saw the video and was appalled by the difference and superiority of MSFS
The claim about xplane more realistic airplanes is totally bias
First he admits default MSFS are better than default Xplane
and then goes to talk about third party addons, which MSFS still doesn't have because its less than a month old
This is an aviation channel youtuber who has obviously been paid to make this subtle "advertising" video.
Austin will pay hundreds of youtubers to do similar videos.
Do what you want. Use the sim you like most
This last monday I re-installed Xplane and flew around a bit. Couldn't stand it anymore. Interrupted the flight, quit xplane and uninstalled it...a second time! The flying forces and response to flying (I am a real PP pilot) are inferior to MSFS
Understand the manipulation of media and public opinion
Go into the Chanel and see the videos, they are ALL about real aviation. Not one single videos about flightsim, from any version.
Obviously he was picked up to make a paid advertisement.
In the introduction he also refers to a video comparing fsx to xplane and p3d in the past which is nowhere to find in his library, and if it exists was probably another paid advertisement and thats why he removed it from the channel
Dont let yourself be fooled by "videos". Anyone can say whatever he wants in videos.
Think for yourself! We are all smart and grown ups. Good luck!
To be fair they acknowledge the point about Early Days and third party developers right at the start and concluded that X11’s IFR training advantage might not last long. I suspect mfs2020 will have a user base that will attract third party developers and the advantage will vanish.
You’re a real pilot (turns chameleon green)? What do you fly, if you don’t mind me asking? No problem if you do.
Im a PP since 1978, active in the 80s and 90s flying Piper Cherokee and C172, and co-pilot hours in twin Navajo here in Brazil for the local state government. I didnt understand the "chameleon green" thing is sort of a joke?
the youtube link is about a video that says nothing new
It says MSFS is better in overall visuals and default planes but some xplane third party addons are better?
There are no addons in MSFS so whats the point in the comparison? orange with apples
And another thing, I regard the Airbus with the free Mod addon better than the addons available for Xplane
Sorry - British expression - turning green with envy.
Thanks for the informed opinion. I’ve not flown the Air Bus, just the GA ones but I’m loving MFS. I’m sure XP has all kinds of strengths but MFS gives me the whole world to explore.
I think the pount of the video was what they said at the beginning - which sim as they stand, is at this moment the best one for active pilots looking to keep their IFR skills sharp. They were not comparing the sims in general. Just making a limited comparison for a limited purpose.
I’ve no experience of X11 but I can imagine being able to install a more fully implemented Garmin system from third party developers would give it an edge in that particular instance.
But like they also said - for VFR training MFS is better.
