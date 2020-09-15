Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Reinstall MSFS Cost

    Default Reinstall MSFS Cost

    I've downloaded and installed MSFS deluxe to an old computer. Does the MS store maintain a product key in my name so that I can download/reinstall to a new PC without doing a new purchase?
    Ron
    Default

    The Game Store keeps track of what you have installed so just uninstall on one pc and reinstall on the new. You are signing in to the Store to play and can only sign in once so probably just like with STEAM you could have it on 2 machines.
    Default

    Got it, thanks
