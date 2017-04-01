Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Duplicate community folders

  1. Yesterday, 10:26 PM #1
    vb1
    vb1 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Chatsworth, CA, United States.
    Posts
    34

    Default Duplicate community folders

    When I installed I directed program to D drive. It also installed some files C. All of the guidance here for installing add ons says to go to C and follow the paths till you get to community. I’ve installed numerous add ons which all work. I just discovered that on my D drive I have a community folder full of all the same add ons. Is the C version necessary? What is necessary on C?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:39 PM #2
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    68

    Default

    Yes, the C version is needed by Windows. Do not remove it! Windows has that goofy Library File structure, so that files appear to be in multiple places. The stuff on the C drive is like a directory to the actual install. In fact, if you put something in the C drive Community folder, it WILL also appear on the installed drive Community folder.

    Like your Document, Pictures or Music folders aren't actual files of those, it's just a reference to the real location of the those kinds of files.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:48 PM #3
    vb1
    vb1 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Chatsworth, CA, United States.
    Posts
    34

    Default

    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Virtual Aviation Community: A Community for Any Airline
    By yoieyo in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-04-2017, 03:17 AM
  2. Duplicate/Double aircraft (AI). In AI files, what constitutes a duplicate flightplan?
    By freddy in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-14-2008, 05:12 PM
  3. Sub Folders in Gauges Folders
    By AC103010 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 06-08-2003, 06:35 PM
  4. Duplicate Files
    By yeoman1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-12-2002, 05:53 PM
  5. Duplicate AI flights, please help
    By kasper634 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-03-2002, 12:11 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules