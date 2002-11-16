Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Nearly ready to bin the sim.

    HUMPERS
    Default Nearly ready to bin the sim.

    As posted elsewhere on this forum, I managed to download the sim after about 30 hours & was pleasantly surprised to find it seemed to work. I flew a few times for about a week but mainly tried to sort out my Sidewinder joystick inputs/functions etc. Then without warning the sim would go through the startup procedure & after the 'press any key to start' screen I would get the download & Install box saying i had 95+ gigs to download. In other words I had to redo everything. I have followed this up on Zendesk & this forum but I am getting nowhere.
    If I uninstall the whole program does this mean that I will have to download it all again?
    looking like I will be going back to X -plane very soon!
    I spent a lot upgrading my computer & purchasing this sim but my patience is wearing very thin indeed. Help anyone?
    doering1
    I gave up on the Microsoft Sidewinder trying to map sensitivity etc. It will not be optimal. Try and get a joystick the sim recognizes. I now have the Thrustmaster T16000M and it was plug and play with no adjustments and works perfectly. As for the downloading, not sure what is going on there, especially since it was installed and you played the sim. Are you sure it is not trying to install the updates. There have been 2 updates since the initial release. The second patch was quite extensive.
