Thread: Real Weather Problems

    I never had good luck with FSX weather, even using AS Next, so maybe I shouldn't be so disappointed. But, I just started a flight with real weather after checking the current METAR as well as looking out the window. The current conditions were reported as scattered clouds at a little over 2000 ft, broken at a little over 3000 ft, a high overcast, and 2 miles visibility making it IFR. When I started the flight, there was blue sky, scattered clouds and plenty of visibility. It was daytime and the airport beacon was on (indicating IFR?).

    While I like the clouded sky depictions in MSFS, real weather doesn't seem to work, and the airport beacons are on all the time. Am I correct?

    Also, the altimeter doesn't display the correct altitude under real weather. It was showing 120 feet above sea level instead of the actual 32 feet. Pressing the keyboard selection to set altimeter results in 1800 feet below sea level. If I manually set the altitude on the altimeter, the autopilot doesn't level off at the correct indicated altitude. Is this just my problem?

    This was the situation before as well as after the second MSFS update 1.8.3.0. I submitted the altimeter issue to the Zendesk and was informed that it was solved well before the update came out.

    There are two Live Weather 'buttons' to click in the World Map screen: The main Live button in the bottom left corner, and another one at the top of the list in the Preset weather menu.
    I always click the main Live button just to make sure, and it's always worked for me so far.
    Yeah, there is no question that I am in real weather mode. What I am seeing in the sky is apparently from a METAR that is over an hour old. MSFS eventually gets it right. MSFS gives you weather over an hour old and photo scenery over 10 years old.

    The altimeter and airport beacons are other problems.

    I was so happy back in 2004 using Tileproxy of Google Maps that were 10 years old, (1994) and now I have MSFS that uses maps from 2010. Thats a progress, I have improved maps in 16 years!
