Thread: Real Weather Problems

Real Weather Problems
I never had good luck with FSX weather, even using AS Next, so maybe I shouldn't be so disappointed. But, I just started a flight with real weather after checking the current METAR as well as looking out the window. The current conditions were reported as scattered clouds at a little over 2000 ft, broken at a little over 3000 ft, a high overcast, and 2 miles visibility making it IFR. When I started the flight, there was blue sky, scattered clouds and plenty of visibility. It was daytime and the airport beacon was on (indicating IFR?).
While I like the clouded sky depictions in MSFS, real weather doesn't seem to work, and the airport beacons are on all the time. Am I correct?
Also, the altimeter doesn't display the correct altitude under real weather. It was showing 120 feet above sea level instead of the actual 32 feet. Pressing the keyboard selection to set altimeter results in 1800 feet below sea level. If I manually set the altitude on the altimeter, the autopilot doesn't level off at the correct indicated altitude. Is this just my problem?
This was the situation before as well as after the second MSFS update 1.8.3.0. I submitted the altimeter issue to the Zendesk and was informed that it was solved well before the update came out.
Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard, Intel i7-10700K CPU, 32GB DDR4 3200 memory, GeForce RTX 2070-8GB video, 1TB M.2 SSD, Windows 10-64 bit, Acer 23"WS LCD and Benq 19" LCD, Logitech Flight Yoke, Thrustmaster Pedals, Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, TrackIR 5, MSFS Deluxe and FSX Deluxe, UTX-USA2, UTX-TAC, GEX-NA, ASN, WOAI
