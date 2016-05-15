Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Anyone Experiencing This Controller Issue

  1. Today, 04:05 PM #1
    nikkoum's Avatar
    nikkoum
    nikkoum is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    9

    Default Anyone Experiencing This Controller Issue

    Tried searching the forums and the query can pull many different things. So if its been discussed feel free to point me in the right direction.

    Issue: Feels like im fighting heavy turbulence when in manual control.
    When Noticed: Immediately after take off and when landing.
    Decription: Will get violent turns to the left and right that feel like something out of those YouTube videos with airliners landing in extreme cross winds. Fuel is balanced in wings. Winds could be calm but seems to happen at any setting. Hasn't caused a crash but would be pretty unrealistic to safely fly in. Happens in all sorts of planes so far. Caravan, Cit 4, Cessna 172 etc.

    Equipment: Alpha Controls, CH throttle quad, logic pedals.

    Footnote. I know how to fly and control an actual airplane so this isn't an issue of me over correcting or something. Just wondering if anyone else has experienced this and if anyone figured out a setting.

    I also dont think this happened in my first few flights so im wondering if its a gear issue or setting the got changed.

    Thoughts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:53 PM #2
    stretch's Avatar
    stretch
    stretch is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Virginia
    Posts
    215
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Its not you...its a bit dodgy on both take off and landing. First thing I noticed after I bought it.

    Aaron
    Aaron
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:43 PM #3
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,835
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    The thing is, in planes your hand grips firmly on the yoke.
    The plane will always try to go left even with calm wind due to Torque and P factor
    In a real plane your hand makes great pleasure if you feel the yoke wants to move

    in the sim you are calm and relaxed and expect that just your fingers are enough to control the plane inside the computer.
    So it was on previous versions. The plane wont turn if you maintain a firm grip applying opposite force, in airliners the ailerons are trimmed automatically

    In GA your hand must not let the plane do what it wants, but instead what you want.

    Heres some literature
    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Propeller torque effect
    Torque effect is the influence of engine torque on aircraft movement and control. It is generally exhibited as a left turning tendency in piston single engine propeller driven aircraft.

    According to Newton's law, "for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction," such that the propeller, if turning clockwise (when viewed from the cockpit), imparts a tendency for the aircraft to rotate counterclockwise. Since most single engine aircraft have propellers rotating clockwise, they rotate to the left, pushing the left wing down.

    Typically, the pilot is expected to counter this force through the control inputs. To counter the aircraft roll left, the pilot applies right aileron.

    It is important to understand that torque is a movement about the roll axis. Aileron controls roll. Prop torque is not countered by moving the rudder or by setting rudder trim. It is countered by moving or trimming the aileron.

    This correction induces adverse yaw, which is corrected by moving or trimming the rudder (right rudder).

    On aircraft with contrarotating propellers (propellers that rotate in opposite directions) the torque from the two propellers cancel each other out, so that no compensation is needed.

    Further Reading: Propeller Torque Factor

    P-Factor
    P-factor is the term for asymmetric propeller loading, that causes the airplane to yaw to the left when at high angles of attack.

    Assuming a clockwise rotating propeller it is caused by the descending right side of the propeller (as seen from the rear) having a higher angle of attack relative to the oncoming air, and thus generating a higher air flow and thrust than the ascending blade on the left side, which at the other hand will generate less airflow and thrust. This will move the propellers aerodynamic centre to the right of the planes centreline, thus inducing an increasing yaw moment to the left with increasing angle of attack or increasing power. With increasing airspeed and decreasing angle of attack less right rudder will be required to maintain coordinated flight.

    This occurs only when the propeller is not meeting the oncoming airflow head-on, for example when an aircraft is moving down the runway at a nose-high attitude (in essence at high angle of attack), as is the case with tail-draggers. Aircraft with tricycle landing gear maintain a level attitude on the takeoff roll run, so there is little P-factor during takeoff roll until lift off.

    When having a negative angle of attack the yaw moment will instead be to the right and and left rudder will be required to maintain coordinated flight. However negative angles of attack is rarely encountered in normal flight. In all cases, though, the effect is weaker than prop wash.
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Experiencing a Major Issue with My FSX
    By westway in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 05-15-2016, 06:43 AM
  2. Anyone else experiencing stuttering with windows 10?
    By Speedbird ATC in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-01-2015, 01:52 AM
  3. Is anyone else experiencing this?
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:49 AM
  4. long pauses in fs2004 and bad textures-anyone else experiencing this?
    By rjacks in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-28-2004, 09:46 PM
  5. Anyone else experiencing shaky textures what are the causes?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-20-2003, 02:20 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules