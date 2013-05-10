Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: CTD- B787 no longer showing- only 2 Airliners to choose from

  1. Today, 03:05 PM #1
    aler's Avatar
    aler
    aler is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 1996
    Posts
    20

    Default CTD- B787 no longer showing- only 2 Airliners to choose from

    After having a CTD during a flight with 787-10 next time I started the sim the 787 is no longer showing, see below. This happened after the new patch install. Any help will be appreciated.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: mis-787.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 225.0 KB  ID: 221949  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX-- Opening the Default Aircraft-- If I choose the white 1, can't choose others
    By b3burner in forum FSX
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 03-24-2016, 08:30 PM
  2. UTT UT2 B787 British Airways Not Showing
    By Mavl in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-05-2013, 12:50 PM
  3. Too many AI aircraft, AI aircraft only choose mostly 2 runways to land ! help !
    By airlinerchen in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-23-2012, 12:34 PM
  4. If you could choose who is president now, who would you choose.
    By Mike_Huffines in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 53
    Last Post: 09-24-2002, 06:31 PM
  5. Choose Flight, Choose Weather, Go Flying?
    By crid in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 10:05 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules