Thread: What kind of increase in performance will this give me ?

What kind of increase in performance will this give me ?
What kind of performance upgrade (FPS) will this give me on MSFS A320nero sitting at KEWR (new york city) in high settings on a 32 inch 1440p monitor ?????
I am looking from upgrading i7 4790K GTX1070 32GB 1600mhz (currently getting about 23 FPS)
TO
i7 9700KF RTX2070super 32GB 3200mhz
thanks
