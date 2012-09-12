Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: What kind of increase in performance will this give me ?

    johnyyz
    What kind of increase in performance will this give me ?

    What kind of performance upgrade (FPS) will this give me on MSFS A320nero sitting at KEWR (new york city) in high settings on a 32 inch 1440p monitor ?????

    I am looking from upgrading i7 4790K GTX1070 32GB 1600mhz (currently getting about 23 FPS)

    TO

    i7 9700KF RTX2070super 32GB 3200mhz


    thanks
