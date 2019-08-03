Has anyone also noticed that ATC has developed a few 'problems' after the update?

Yes, there are new voices, to replace the old one, but with this also came new bugs.

The one that really gets to me is when for instance you are told to change frequencies to, for example '127.5'. What you hear is change over to "Oscar-November-Echo-2-7-point-5".

Anyone else noticed this yet? I am currently flying with absolutely no mods.