ATC Problems
Has anyone also noticed that ATC has developed a few 'problems' after the update?
Yes, there are new voices, to replace the old one, but with this also came new bugs.
The one that really gets to me is when for instance you are told to change frequencies to, for example '127.5'. What you hear is change over to "Oscar-November-Echo-2-7-point-5".
Anyone else noticed this yet? I am currently flying with absolutely no mods.
i7-9700KF; RTX 2070 Super; Z390 Phantom Gaming 4S, 32gb G Skill 3600;
2TB 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVme; 2TB 860 EVO SSD; 1TB 860 EVO SSD; Li 205 ATX Case; Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks