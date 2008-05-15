Thread: TFFF to KTPA on the 787

TFFF to KTPA on the 787
A flight from Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport to Tampa International Airport. Leaving Martinique, you fly past active volcanoes. Across the valley in the right background is a collapsed older cone. The cone in the foreground is active, and you can see remains of lava flows. In 1902, Martinique was the site of the worst volcanic disaster since 1900, over 25,000 people were killed in a matter of minutes.
You fly on to the Isla de Vieques, just east of Puerto Rico. From there you cross the Turks and Caicos Islands. The east coast of Florida finally comes into view. As dusk arrives, you descend into Tampa, Florida.
