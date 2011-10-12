Thread: is fs2020 installable on different drives then c:, so d:, e:, and f: for example

See tiltle text. I like to install on a new ssd
Yes it is. I've read different posts that peeps have done it, just not sure of the HOW part, but it can be done.
I don’t know how you move it from one drive to another (although others have done it)
But you can easily install it to a different drive & most people recommend it. When you install flight sim, the initial download from the MS Store goes onto your C drive. You launch the sim & it’ll say you need to install the main core of the sim.. something like 90GB - the default installation path will be showing.. instead you need to browse to a different location.. ie: your other drive
It will then install to your other drive.
