Also after new update I cannot find where to enter NAV/ILS frequencies in the airplane.

On the left screen when clicking on the compass rose the screen is split and I can enter Nav source (FMS, NAV1, NAV2, etc) and there are also buttons to enter the bearing for Nav1/2. I can even activate a DMS indication.

However, I do not find any place, where to enter the frequencies for Nav1/2, ILS or ADF.
Somebody mentioned that on the right screen the split button on the top right, however, when I click there the map is split into a second map, however no way to reach any radio tuning.

Please help!