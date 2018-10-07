Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Included planes are much better after the update. Good job!

  1. Today, 10:51 AM #1
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Posts
    20

    Thumbs up Included planes are much better after the update. Good job!

    Thank you for the update!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:23 AM #2
    KiloWatt
    KiloWatt is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    9

    Default

    That's great news! My update is taking forever. In what way exactly are they improved? Do they behave more realistically? Perhaps more systems implimented? Performance (FPS) improvement? (G1000, I'm looking at you)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Aerofly FS2 Major Update released! (Vulkan beta included)
    By HyFlyer in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-10-2018, 12:27 PM
  2. Next flight: MY FIRST SOLO (pictures included and small video included)
    By Sephiroth7 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-27-2006, 11:54 AM
  3. My first post after 2 years waiting + Let your default planes look better!
    By Spirit in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-17-2004, 02:37 AM
  4. How much is to much ram
    By hsv in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-02-2002, 04:12 AM
  5. How much cross wind is to much cross wind?
    By StaTik in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-02-2002, 07:17 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules