Thread: Buying a new computer to run FS2020

  Today, 10:25 AM
    capndon's Avatar
    capndon
    capndon is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    49

    Buying a new computer to run FS2020

    I am considering a new computer to run MSFS 2020. Here's listing of the features of one I'm looking at.

    Windows 10 Home 64

    9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9700 Processor with vPro™ (3.0 GHz, up to 4.70 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache)

    16 GB DDR4 2666MHz

    512 GB PCIe SSD

    NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 6GB

    I would like to know if anyone feels this is adequate to to the job or should I invest in something better.

    Thanks to you all.

    Don
  Today, 11:32 AM
    lmhariano's Avatar
    lmhariano
    lmhariano is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    274

    Default

    Check this post:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...hmark-Analysis

    If you're going to stay at 1920 x 1080, your setup looks fine (based on the article I linked). Just make sure your memory is not single but dual channel. If you can bump it up to 32 GB, do it.

    PS, regarding SSD, you'll want to leave the 512 GB one for FS and, if possible, add a 256 GB one for Windows. And get something for storage, either mechanical or SSD.
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
