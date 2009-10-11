Thread: Flight Sim 2020 update woes

I did the latest update last night and immediately noticed the planes wobbling back and forth on runway just after loading them. I’ve tried various ones. They all do it??
The prop planes now vibrate at idle on the ground. There's also some vibration when flying through rain.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
A touch of reality!
