Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Flight Sim 2020 update woes

  1. Today, 09:58 AM #1
    lcomer
    lcomer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    26

    Default Flight Sim 2020 update woes

    I did the latest update last night and immediately noticed the planes wobbling back and forth on runway just after loading them. I’ve tried various ones. They all do it??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:22 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,069

    Default

    The prop planes now vibrate at idle on the ground. There's also some vibration when flying through rain.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:48 AM #3
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Posts
    20

    Default

    A touch of reality!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Sim Outhouse woes
    By sborford in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-10-2009, 02:15 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules