I purchased Florida COMPLETE state photo-real from realworldscenery.com.I downloaded and installed it. I
started flying and it looked great. Then I got to central Florida and no photo scenery. I checked the
scenery files and noted that the main central Florida scenery file did not extract. I tried again and
again, the same result. I tried to contact RWS that has no posted e-mail address. the website has no
[contact us] in their menu bar. I had to reply on my sales receipt to contact RWS. I explained that I
believe that file is corrupt. RWS responded with, The file must be corrupting when I download it, even
though I had no trouble with the other 100 files. Then RWS said try downloading it this way, then another
way and then another way. I thought this crazy, but I did it anyway. I downloaded this file at least 8
times, with the same result, CORRUPT. winRAR could not open it, analyzed as[archive cannot be opened
archive is corrupt]. I explained this to RWS, their reply was{did you try downloading it this way} RWS
refuses to admit that this file corrupt. They refuse to take any blame nor do they care.I have been
downloading and installing dozens of payware for over 20 years, with no problems with downloads and
installs until now.
My questions are: Has anybody else tried to download this title? Has anybody else heard of files going
corrupt when you download them? In 30 years of computer work, I have not. When you download a file and
it is corrupt, IT is because it is already corrupt.
Thanks in advance for your reply.
