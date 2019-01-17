Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dreamliner Landing Difficulties Post patch 2

    Default Dreamliner Landing Difficulties Post patch 2

    Hi is anyone else having difficulties landing the B-787 after installing Patch #2 ? Now, when you are on final or short final (slow & low), if you try to pull back on the yoke, it's as if the yoke is totally unresponsive causing you to sink to the ground. The only way to get a positive pull back is by adding quite a bit of power, not to mention that it takes 3-5 seconds for the engines to spool up......by then, the smooth & gradual approach is no longer a reality. This is a big shame because this was one of the most pleasant, forgiving, and easiest FS 2020 planes to fly. I really hope that MS corrects this asap (I tried recalibrating and readjusting the sensitivities but that's not working either)

    One other observation/question, when you spool up the engines in all the jets in FS2020, once you reach 79% N1, the engines instantly automatically jump to 100% N1 even w/o me touching the TOGA switch or having the auto throttle engaged. Is this normal in these jets, or am I doing something wrong or missing something? Any input would be very much appreciated. Thanks.
    Have you gone to windows and recalibrated your joystick, it happened to me too, the sensitivity/calibration in-game is disabled
