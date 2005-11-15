Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: I'm sorry, some remarks...

  1. Today, 08:55 AM #1
    Jive1
    Jive1 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Blaasveld, Belgium.
    Posts
    201

    Default I'm sorry, some remarks...

    Hey!
    I do it reluctantly, but I really can't resist, it's far too conspicuous....
    FS2020 is in my opinion completely wrong, starting with the basic menu already, where the logic of the former Flight Simulators has disappeared, and a lot of accuracy as well. I've been flying with MSFS for a long time, starting with FS5, the transition to higher versions was always a revelation, because both the operation and the quality were improved. Here with this FS2020, as an experienced Flightsimmer I simply can't figure out how to start with that and all the features and possibilities of the Flight Simulator itself. There is no comprehensive user manual, which is really necessary for a NEW game, because the makers have now really turned it into a GAME and have moved away from the concept of SIMULATOR. I'm still trying to figure out how best to use it, or maybe I'll throw it away and go back to a previous Simulator. However, the flight results that I see and have seen on the Internet are actually very nice, when you see the planes against the background of the weather. However, few, if any, examples have been found of aircraft in the cockpit as seen by the pilot when he is flying. Even the files in the leaflets, which cannot be taken out, and in order to make adjustments - I have not tried this yet - I think it will be really difficult. The logic has also disappeared there. For example: with all PC software, the start file is an exe file or at most a com file. I don't see that here. And that is certainly the case with other files as well ...
    No, I am really disappointed about FS2020, so far...
    Jive1 - Belgium
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:13 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    415

    Default

    Hi, I think you should continue with it a bit longer. Did you create a desktop shortcut for it? (as how I said the other day) because you don’t need the .exe file to launch.
    I recommend you check out “squirrel”s MSFS tutorials on YouTube. He goes through so many things...from setting up the camera/views to flight controls..menus... etc
    As for an actual manual, you’re right there isn’t one (unless you buy the disc version)
    But there is an alternative.. as per Nel’s post..
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...69-MSFS-Manual

    The new sim has so much to offer. We’ve never had weather effects like it.. the skies are now full of other (multiplayer) aircraft... the default scenery is fantastic, not to mention all the updates and addons we can expect in the future.


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 09:15 AM.
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:23 AM #3
    BushPilot's Avatar
    BushPilot
    BushPilot is offline Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York, USA
    Posts
    496

    Default

    It feels like this in the beginning when you try a new software. Felt the same way when I tried Xplane 11... It took a long time to get used to it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:31 AM #4
    Stevemill
    Stevemill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    80

    Default

    A Manual would have been good but I picked it up from videos and the basic Flying Lessons. But I only fly VFR GA so have not picked up on issues in other areas.

    Didn’t bring in any expectations from other sims so maybe that’s why the interface seemed okay. Wouldn’t mind it being better though.

    But I do think it’s unfair to call it a game though. Rom my limited experience of FSX Vanilla I’m not seeing much difference except in the graphics. Sure, it’s not a hard core Sim but study level aircraft will come. Meanwhile it’s bringing a whole new bunch of enthusiastic Simmers and that has to be good for the hobby.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Baron - a few remarks and questions
    By Olivier in forum DreamFleet General Aviation Support Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-15-2005, 12:19 PM
  2. Some Screen shots and some *REAL* sorry modem users
    By JohnKrist in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 06-15-2004, 02:30 AM
  3. Some remarks concerning a certain payware DC9...
    By heyer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-31-2004, 05:34 PM
  4. Some User Feedback Regarding Insulting Remarks
    By metro752 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 04-05-2003, 03:25 PM
  5. Sorry - Another Post... Some Questions...
    By chrisgoodwin02 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 10-14-2002, 04:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules