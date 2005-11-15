Thread: I'm sorry, some remarks...

Hi, I think you should continue with it a bit longer. Did you create a desktop shortcut for it? (as how I said the other day) because you don’t need the .exe file to launch.
I recommend you check out “squirrel”s MSFS tutorials on YouTube. He goes through so many things...from setting up the camera/views to flight controls..menus... etc
As for an actual manual, you’re right there isn’t one (unless you buy the disc version)
But there is an alternative.. as per Nel’s post..
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...69-MSFS-Manual
The new sim has so much to offer. We’ve never had weather effects like it.. the skies are now full of other (multiplayer) aircraft... the default scenery is fantastic, not to mention all the updates and addons we can expect in the future.
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 09:15 AM.
i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
Bookmarks