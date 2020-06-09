Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Problems after new patch install

  Today, 08:42 AM #1
    Batfink
    Default Problems after new patch install

    So everything was working fine till the new patch. Now this happens, eg the Cessna 172 the number 2 PFD will randomly turn off, have to turn off then on the number 2 bus switch to start it again, both PFD will randomly go dark, have to turn the brightness knob to fix, the light and pitot switchs randomly turn off and fuel only flows from the right tank even though the fuel selector switch is set to both. This also happens with the 152, obviously not the PFD, with some com and nav frequency so dim you cant see them and the dome lighting randomly going very bright. Anyone else having these issuses?
    Thanks
  Today, 09:14 AM #2
    marioalberto
    Default

    Same thing happens to me. The only way I have been able to get around it where right G1000 doesn't go blank is to toggle the Master Batt & Bus 1 switches a couple of times. This usually resolves the issue. I'm using a Honeycomb Yoke, by the way.
  Today, 09:18 AM #3
    Kapitan
    Default

    uau! this is great! the patch really put some realism after all, yes prior to the flight check your battery buses, make sure brightness is up to your liking or day conditions, etc. This is looking good
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
