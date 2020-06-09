Thread: Problems after new patch install

So everything was working fine till the new patch. Now this happens, eg the Cessna 172 the number 2 PFD will randomly turn off, have to turn off then on the number 2 bus switch to start it again, both PFD will randomly go dark, have to turn the brightness knob to fix, the light and pitot switchs randomly turn off and fuel only flows from the right tank even though the fuel selector switch is set to both. This also happens with the 152, obviously not the PFD, with some com and nav frequency so dim you cant see them and the dome lighting randomly going very bright. Anyone else having these issuses?
Thanks
