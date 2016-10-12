Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS 2020 - Rudder problems while landing the A320

    debarshiduttagupta
    FS 2020 - Rudder problems while landing the A320

    Hello everyone. I am having an issue with the default A320 and also with few of the turbo props. I am using the Logitech Rudder Pedals, Thrustmaster TCA sidestick. During taxi for takeoff and also during landing as I exit the runway and hit the rudder pedals to steer the aircraft out of the active runway the aircraft seems to get into self control and steers left and right. All my rudder attempts fail and I cant control the taxi.

    The rudders work perfectly with my Xplane 11 + Zibo 738.

    Kindly help.

    Debarshi
    Calcutta , India
    Stevemill
    

    The patch has removed the sensitivity settings. My pedals are now unusable as the slightest input is wildly and disastrously exaggerated. Was using sensitivity settings to set them up right.
