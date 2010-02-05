Avatars
Why most avatar pilots are blacks or dark skinned, one oriental couple and look like rough? (Out of a fighting game, poorly shaven)
Why arent there no middle aged pilots or senior captains with grey or white hair (ageism?)
Why there no blondes, balds?
In all...why dont they put avatars that look more like real people? Is that a technological difficulty?
In trying to be political correct MS has put up a poorly representative group of real aviation pilots
Hope to see more plurality in future patches
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
