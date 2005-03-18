Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Sensitivity settings

    Stevemill
    Default Sensitivity settings

    Er - is it just me or has the Sensitivity Option been bust. The option is there for my rudder for instance but the only option is DONE. No slider. Seems to be true of all the Thrustmaster axes.

    I noticed because suddenly every time i put my foot on the rudder pedals it triggered wild gyrations. Something I had cured with the Sensitivity setting.
    marjal
    Yes, same here
    Stevemill
    What gear? I have thrustmaster t16000m throttle, stick and pedals.
    Stevemill
    Checked the Discord and it’s widespread. A big Golf Clap all round.
