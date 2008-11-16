AS with other FS2020 enthusiasts, I'm continually surprised at the extent of the negative online feedback, especially on facebook. It's getting beyond trolling, and seems to be becoming concerted fake news.

I apologise to the (few ?) genuine complainants, there are certainly plenty of glitches and bugs, and there will be great variations in the level of hardware and user experience and knowledge.

I've just applied the big patch (today 17th Sep), and I see nothing but improvements so far, at least with GA aircraft, as I'm not very interested so far in big commercial jets.

After reading the online feedback on FB, I was quite apprehensive of applying it, as so many users were damning it worse than ever before.

No doubt Asobo are aware of all this online negativity, but I believe that the hard core of Flight Simmers (rather than gamers), will stay with it and are grateful for FS's re-incarnation.