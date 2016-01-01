Thread: 3 Flights - 3 Engine Shut Downs

3 Flights - 3 Engine Shut Downs
Greetings!
After todays update, I have tried to fly the A320 as it is my a/c of choice. On 3 different flights, I experienced engine failure on the number 1 engine shortly after take-off.
I typically use the A320 mod by Iceman, but after the first failure, I removed this mod, as well as the few liveries I had as well as Navigraph data folders. Nothing in the community folder, and I re-booted my pc for good measure.
I tried again, and again, but as I said, I kept getting these failures.
Any input would be greatly appreciated.
i7-9700KF; RTX 2070 Super; Z390 Phantom Gaming 4S, 32gb G Skill 3600;
2TB 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVme; 2TB 860 EVO SSD; 1TB 860 EVO SSD; Li 205 ATX Case; Windows 10 Pro x64
