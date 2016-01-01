Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 3 Flights - 3 Engine Shut Downs

    StubbornSwiss
    Greetings!

    After todays update, I have tried to fly the A320 as it is my a/c of choice. On 3 different flights, I experienced engine failure on the number 1 engine shortly after take-off.

    I typically use the A320 mod by Iceman, but after the first failure, I removed this mod, as well as the few liveries I had as well as Navigraph data folders. Nothing in the community folder, and I re-booted my pc for good measure.

    I tried again, and again, but as I said, I kept getting these failures.

    Any input would be greatly appreciated.
    billn1959
    I lost my left engine as soon as I turned off the APU. I'm running both the Mod and the Navgraph Beta.
