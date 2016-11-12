I have a CH Eclipse yoke. No matter how many times I calibrate it, the aircraft slowly rolls to the port side. Not talking about the left turning tendency. This occurs in stable flight in smooth air. I'm flying the 172SP, running Xplane 11, with Saitek rudder pedals, Windows 10 64 bit. Everything else works great.
Does anyone have any suggestions? Maybe some noise on the USB power side that a capacitor might fix?