Thread: Half Screen

When opening up an aircraft in FSX that has no 2D panel, this is what I see. See pic #1. In order to get a full view of the background (see pic #2) I have to drag the bottom border in pic #1 down to the bottom of my monitor screen. I'd like to know what settiings need to be changed, and in what file, to have FSX open up to a full screen with an aircraft that has no 2D panel.
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
