Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Half Screen

  1. Today, 07:56 PM #1
    miatamariner
    miatamariner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    In Nel's backyard.
    Posts
    193

    Default Half Screen

    When opening up an aircraft in FSX that has no 2D panel, this is what I see. See pic #1. In order to get a full view of the background (see pic #2) I have to drag the bottom border in pic #1 down to the bottom of my monitor screen. I'd like to know what settiings need to be changed, and in what file, to have FSX open up to a full screen with an aircraft that has no 2D panel.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 163.3 KB  ID: 221942   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 216.4 KB  ID: 221943  
    HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:52 PM #2
    flytv1's Avatar
    flytv1
    flytv1 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    586

    Default

    Hi.
    What resolution are you using?
    Try 1920 or you can actually go 4K with that system.
    Did you select more than one Monitor? Make sure you only have one and only One window use [] keys to confirm.
    It may be that your Sync is off? What monitor and what freq, and resolution is it?
    Alt>Options>Settings>Display>try 4096x or 1920...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Review: RD Studios - KHAF Half Moon Bay Own your own hangar at KHAF Half Moon Bay wit
    By DominicS in forum X-Plane
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-11-2017, 09:24 AM
  2. FSX Plane half dark half light and dark doors on wrong side of aircraft
    By hyperpilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-23-2015, 06:23 PM
  3. Aircraft loads to half screen.
    By gdr1944 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-02-2015, 05:58 AM
  4. FSX problem - Only displays half of my screen.
    By vonsnrub in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-15-2013, 01:47 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules