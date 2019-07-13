Erik Bender (Rikoooo) has just released a freeware piece of art in the 787-8,9 and 10 series aircraft with a virtual cockpit that is of payware quality. I'm not a fan of VC's principally because of the lack of functions on many switches etc, but the VC that he has developed is the best I have seen for a freeware aircraft. No 2D panel is included and you have to fly this aircraft strictly with the VC. A mind boggling 54 livery's are included. A new sound set as well. Check it out at www.Rikoooo.com. It is a large D/L at 514 MB but worth every MB IMHO.