Rikooo 787 Family
Erik Bender (Rikoooo) has just released a freeware piece of art in the 787-8,9 and 10 series aircraft with a virtual cockpit that is of payware quality. I'm not a fan of VC's principally because of the lack of functions on many switches etc, but the VC that he has developed is the best I have seen for a freeware aircraft. No 2D panel is included and you have to fly this aircraft strictly with the VC. A mind boggling 54 livery's are included. A new sound set as well. Check it out at www.Rikoooo.com. It is a large D/L at 514 MB but worth every MB IMHO.
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS. Let's fly!
Bookmarks