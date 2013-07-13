Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: can anyone help at all

    jmhanson
    Hi

    i am having trouble getting my cyborg x to be recognized in fsx steam edition it was working fine the other day but i have tried all manner of things in steam disabling control settings in the big picture reinstalling drivers etc i am quite honestly baffled by this one

    i would greatly appreciate any help you may be able to offer

    many thanks
    mrzippy
    The Sim does not see it at all? Did you try plugging it in to a different usb port?
    jmhanson
    yes still no joy
    flytv1
    Hi.
    I have that Jstk working fine in the FSX Gold but I do not need / use any driers.
    Did you try to Calibrate it in Windows first?
    What Combination, OS PC.. do you have?
    jmhanson
    Hi its windows 10 working fine previously tried all the usual things drivers etc still fsx seam eddition is not seeing the flight stick i have the old disc version of fsx i might just install that and see what happens in stam that's the problem i believe

    thanks
