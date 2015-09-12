FS2020 with Lufthansa FSPainter MD-11 / Boeing 777F / A380

After a few attempts, the AI ​​traffic flight plan and the planes from FSPainter are working

Click image for larger version.  Name: 10k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 131.8 KB  ID: 221921

Click image for larger version.  Name: 11k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 122.8 KB  ID: 221922

Click image for larger version.  Name: 12k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 171.8 KB  ID: 221923

Click image for larger version.  Name: 13k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 162.0 KB  ID: 221924

Click image for larger version.  Name: 14k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 136.6 KB  ID: 221925

Click image for larger version.  Name: 15k.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 156.8 KB  ID: 221926

https://www.aitraffic.ch