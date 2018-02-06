I have a cheap logitech gamepad that I like. I have the steam version. When I set the aileron control to the x axis, is gives a notice in red letters advising not to assign it to this axis. But I only have two axis, so I have to use it. It shows it's working good in control setup, but when I fly I have no aileron control. I saw a YouTube video saying it might be a steam problem, and I messed with steam settings, but it didn't help. Anybody have any ideas? It's kind of hard to turn without ailerons.