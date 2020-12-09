After downloading today's new patch, I went to the content manager to see what had changed. I saw the line "ASOBO-FLIGHTS-COMMERCIAL-FLIGHT," indicating a download was available. Naturally I clicked on it. I got the screen in the following screen shot.

Click image for larger version.  Name: Untitled-1.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 204.1 KB  ID: 221920

Nothing happens. Neither the VERSION HISTORIES nor DEPENDENCIES link helps. Only the GO BACK link and Cancel button do anything. Anybody know what's up with this?