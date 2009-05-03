Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Adding repaints to the Beech D18.

  1. Today, 01:08 PM #1
    Miggers
    Miggers is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    23

    Default Adding repaints to the Beech D18.

    Ok so,I went and got the Milton Shupe D 18,loaded it up and yes,it's superb.

    But I'm trying to get the "Southern Comfort"/G-BSZC repaint to work,I've tried all the tricks I know
    but it just won't show up.

    Has anyone actually got it to work?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:59 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,909

    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...mfort-textures
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Beech D18 Around Portland
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-05-2009, 12:43 PM
  2. Vintage Aloha, Beech D18!
    By gaafanatic in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-10-2005, 07:43 PM
  3. * Beech D18 "Caballo Viejo" (Old Horse)*
    By yv35p in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 06-28-2005, 08:32 PM
  4. Beech D18 / C45
    By n4gix in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:16 AM
  5. Beech D18 avionics
    By jlwoodward in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-17-2002, 05:04 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules