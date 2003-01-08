Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: MSFS Update - Patch No.2 now available

  1. Today, 01:06 PM #1
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    407

    Default MSFS Update - Patch No.2 now available

    As per the title


    Regards
    Steve
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:11 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,064

    Default

    Typical! I'm mid-flight over the North Sea and can't even make an emergency landing!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:15 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    407

    Default

    Sorry Tim LOL

    I’m downloading it as we speak. It’ll ask you to download a small bit from the MS Store, & then the sim itself will download 15gb


    Regards
    Steve
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:16 PM #4
    Stevemill
    Stevemill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    68

    Default

    Cheers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:17 PM #5
    Elvensmith's Avatar
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    384

    Default

    Or Steam downloads the first bit, then the sim patcher which is 11.46Gb.

    Looking forward to seeing if it has addressed some of the AP issues - the notes would indicate it has.

    Edit: Make sure to allow plenty of time, the server must be getting hammered, after 10mins only about 500Mb of the update complete. as with the original install, it seems to be downloading and installing/updating rather than grabbing the entire patch and running at the end.
    Last edited by Elvensmith; Today at 01:30 PM.
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:34 PM #6
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,064

    Default

    Thanks Steve, the MS Store download is 676.8mb - after the world's fastest landing!
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:37 PM #7
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is offline Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,127

    Default

    Here are the release notes:

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/patc...now-available/

    Pretty decent list of fixes and improvements.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 01:39 PM #8
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    407

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    Thanks Steve, the MS Store download is 676.8mb - after the world's fastest landing!
    Not into the North Sea I hope? LOL
    Mine is still downloading. I guess we’re all testing the servers again


    Regards
    Steve
    i7-7700k - 32Gb DDR4 - RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs - 750w PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:52 PM #9
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,064

    Default

    LOL No I "diverted" to Wick and plonked down on the grass in the middle of the airfield - technically a 'landing' I suppose. The sim is now downloading 15.69gb of goodies, one of which replaces a mod I've just installed from Github - the navsystems performance mod which allowed you to set the refresh rate of the mfd, pfd etc. screens. One mod I'll be hanging on to for now is the Tooltips reduced size & transparency mod - absolutely brilliant.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Is FS2004 #####? No. Does it need a patch? No.
    By sanh in forum FS2004
    Replies: 50
    Last Post: 08-01-2003, 05:05 PM
  2. Ultimate 757 Patch is now available for download.....
    By Mike_T in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-07-2002, 12:06 PM
  3. German Airports 1Edition 2001- Patch to update to MSFS 2002
    By Stanner in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-05-2002, 08:11 PM
  4. Patch or no patch?
    By PilotFlying in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-19-2002, 08:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules