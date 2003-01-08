Thread: MSFS Update - Patch No.2 now available

As per the title
Regards
Steve
Typical! I'm mid-flight over the North Sea and can't even make an emergency landing!
Tim Wright
Sorry Tim LOL
I’m downloading it as we speak. It’ll ask you to download a small bit from the MS Store, & then the sim itself will download 15gb
Regards
Steve
Cheers
Or Steam downloads the first bit, then the sim patcher which is 11.46Gb.
Looking forward to seeing if it has addressed some of the AP issues - the notes would indicate it has.
Edit: Make sure to allow plenty of time, the server must be getting hammered, after 10mins only about 500Mb of the update complete. as with the original install, it seems to be downloading and installing/updating rather than grabbing the entire patch and running at the end.
Vern.
Thanks Steve, the MS Store download is 676.8mb - after the world's fastest landing!
Tim Wright
Here are the release notes:
https://www.flightsimulator.com/patc...now-available/
Pretty decent list of fixes and improvements.
LOL No I "diverted" to Wick and plonked down on the grass in the middle of the airfield - technically a 'landing' I suppose. The sim is now downloading 15.69gb of goodies, one of which replaces a mod I've just installed from Github - the navsystems performance mod which allowed you to set the refresh rate of the mfd, pfd etc. screens. One mod I'll be hanging on to for now is the Tooltips reduced size & transparency mod - absolutely brilliant.
Tim Wright
