Thread: What am I doing wrong

  1. Today, 08:42 AM #1
    MikeF
    Default What am I doing wrong

    I am trying to get passed the First Solo Flight Challenge and the Instructor keeps failing me because she says I wasn't supposed to land there. I have followed the exact procedures from the previous lesson, climb to 5400 turn left, climb to 5700 and turn left, throttle down and add flaps and turn left, idle throttle and turn left, land. It never works for me as she says I ma not supposed to land there. What gives?
  2. Today, 09:06 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Sounds like you are flying a circuit of a particular airfield. Is it because you are attempting a downwind landing?
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
